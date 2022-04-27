Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $91.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,298.96. 117,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,660.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,784.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

