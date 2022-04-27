Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.28

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 7402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APELY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CLSA cut Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

