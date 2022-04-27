Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.06

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 129327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

Several analysts have commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $52,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $693,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.