AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 27th (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

AltEnergy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 27th. AltEnergy Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of AEAEU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

