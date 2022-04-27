American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.
ACC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.77. 83,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,408. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
