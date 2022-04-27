American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ACC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.77. 83,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,408. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

