American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 53,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Express by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $178,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243,851 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,639. American Express has a 52-week low of $148.85 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.50 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.