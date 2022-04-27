American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in April

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. American Noble Gas has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.88.

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

