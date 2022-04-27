American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in April

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. American Noble Gas has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.88.
American Noble Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Noble Gas (IFNY)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.