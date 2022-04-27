American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $10.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.53 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.54. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

