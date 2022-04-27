American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.39 to $4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.24. 920,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.