Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 EPS.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.38. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

