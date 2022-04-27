Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Strong Earnings

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.21. Approximately 12,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 494,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.