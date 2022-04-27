Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4-26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.09 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.24.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $248.79. 2,930,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.82. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amgen by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after buying an additional 984,406 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.