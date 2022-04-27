AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Buys $12,800.00 in Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $12,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 4,100 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $11,193.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock remained flat at $$2.54 during trading on Wednesday. 26,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmpliTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

