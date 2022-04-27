Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.61

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 71037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amyris by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

