Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

