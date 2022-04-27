Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.
EGLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.03. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.
