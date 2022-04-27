Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce -$1.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.30). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 436.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3,659.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

