Analysts Anticipate Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Points.com reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. 4,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,607. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $235.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.33 and a beta of 1.43. Points.com has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points.com stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 726,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of Points.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

