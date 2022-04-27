Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

