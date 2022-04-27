Analysts Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $70.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the lowest is $69.77 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $303.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 249,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,122,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

