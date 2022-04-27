Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) to post $56.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $55.20 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $55.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $228.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

