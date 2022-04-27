Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $189.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.09 million to $190.20 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $853.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NTCT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,763. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

