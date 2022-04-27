Analysts Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. ONE Group Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $4,260,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.47. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

