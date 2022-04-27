Analysts Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.00 million. Yumanity Therapeutics reported sales of $3.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.15% and a negative return on equity of 108.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,359. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

