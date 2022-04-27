Analysts Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Target Price at $281.60

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($365.59) to €315.00 ($338.71) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($386.02) to €348.00 ($374.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $5.37 on Friday, reaching $99.00. 126,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,233. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. adidas has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in adidas by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.