Analysts Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Target Price at $281.60

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($365.59) to €315.00 ($338.71) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($386.02) to €348.00 ($374.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $5.37 on Friday, reaching $99.00. 126,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,233. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. adidas has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $199.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in adidas by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
