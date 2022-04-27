Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT at $15.33

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
