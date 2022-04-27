Analysts Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Target Price at $77.27

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $46.51 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

