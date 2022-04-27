Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $46.64

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

DLO opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

