Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $183.80

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in FirstService by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in FirstService by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in FirstService by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in FirstService by 486.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $856.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

