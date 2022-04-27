Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) PT at $50.55

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($46.24) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

FSNUY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. 98,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,963. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

