Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $44.23

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.23.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,804. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HCAT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 854,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,190. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
