Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Target Price at GBX 345.17

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.17 ($4.40).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.70. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 191.90 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 334 ($4.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

