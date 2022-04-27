Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $28.20

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 757.6% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 312,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 275,792 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 88.6% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 330,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 304,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,452 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 146.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 219,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

