Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $26.67

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,268. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

