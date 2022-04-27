Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $26.67

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.
Several research firms have issued reports on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,268. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.