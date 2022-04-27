Analyzing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Icahn Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 80.39 -$101.88 million ($0.51) -6.76 Icahn Enterprises $11.33 billion 1.36 -$518.00 million ($2.15) -24.45

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Icahn Enterprises -5.10% -5.32% -1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Icahn Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family homes and residential units; and golf and club operations. This segment also engages in hotel and timeshare resort operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.