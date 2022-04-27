Anchor Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (ANCT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $6,306.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00032389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00100751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.