AnimalGo One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $35.69 million and $1.74 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

