Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 70,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,694.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 195,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

