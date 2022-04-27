Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 70,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
