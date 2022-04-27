Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARBE stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBE. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,384,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

