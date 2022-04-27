Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Up 1,912.5% in April

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 1,912.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ARTH remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,578. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

