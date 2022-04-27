Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

