Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Down 4.8%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 16,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 227,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.
ARCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $534.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.
Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
