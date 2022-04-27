Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Down 4.8%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 16,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 227,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $534.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

