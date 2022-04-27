Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will announce ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.02). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $14.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $514.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

