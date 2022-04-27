Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 526,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

