Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.93

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002387 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $127.12 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,653,791 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

