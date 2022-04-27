Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 84.1% in April

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($146.24) to €142.00 ($152.69) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($155.91) to €146.00 ($156.99) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($133.33) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $114.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arkema has a one year low of $100.21 and a one year high of $152.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average is $134.24.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

