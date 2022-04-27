Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%.

Shares of AROW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. 26,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,109. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have commented on AROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

