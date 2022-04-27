ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 176 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,185,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,599. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.67 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

