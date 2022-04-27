ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,366,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,091,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.