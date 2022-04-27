ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 726 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 22,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

